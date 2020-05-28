It is concerning to me the excessive power we the people have allowed to take hold at the city, state and national levels across this nation.
At its beginning, the unknowns of the ongoing pandemic caused a mostly unanimous consensus to exercise voluntary submission to the self-quarantine guidelines across the nation. The key words there were “we the people” voluntarily submitted to recommendations made by the president, governors, mayors and medical experts across the country.
In our country’s beginnings, our founding fathers penned a Constitution stating that its purpose was to form a more perfect union. They recognized that it would not be perfect nor would it tightly fit every situation that would present itself to the citizens of the newly founded country.
The Constitution was an attempt to be all encompassing with its main purpose, to ensure all citizens the basic rights to live a protected, blessed and prosperous life in the United States of America.
Nowhere have we the people given the elected officials the power and authority to pass legislation mandating massive quarantines or stay at home orders that could have disastrous effects on the longevity of our nation. Nowhere were they given the rights to force mandates of any kind on the people. This goes for forcibly requiring an individual or business to serve anyone even against religious beliefs, requiring a vaccination before being allowed to work or exist in society, or pass any other mandate that could possibly be created for the purpose of serving or recognizing one group of citizens over another.
For better or for worse, this country was founded on providing basic freedoms to all men and ensuring that those freedoms were never compromised.
As we enter the general election period of 2020, we all have a choice to make that has become clearer the longer government leaders take action related to this pandemic. Will the people see the unlawful infringement of their rights by many leaders and elect a Republican party to fully control our nation? A party that understands the need for potential drastic measures in times like these while working to continue to adhere to the Constitution as they promote a consensus of support from citizens rather than to dictate a complete and total mandate that voids our rights? Or will the people determine that they enjoyed this socialist theatre exercise and want to elect a Democrat party of which its governors have proven a desire to exercise unconstitutional rights to dictate one’s rights with mandates with no concern for their citizens’ rights nor concern for the founding fathers’ vision as written in the Constitution.
There is a movement taking place today that desires to rewrite our Constitution and to implement a more controlling government. I encourage everyone to recognize this attack and vote in November to preserve what has been attacked this year. Is disease really worth destroying all these many years of great growth and innovation across this country? For God and Country!
