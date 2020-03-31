As more people go into quarantine, they are left to find entertainment to pass the time. The prospect of finally catching up on shows previously missed is exciting, until the realization that there are only so many episodes of “This is Us” to watch.
Fortunately, organizations have released unique shows and live streams for those stuck at home to enjoy.
The Houston zoo, for example, has put cameras in their animals’ cages and live streamed them. National Geographic is doing a 94-hour livestream of cute baby animals, i.e., kittens and puppies. A video of penguins walking around an aquarium looking at their neighbors is also highly entertaining.
For those mentally prepared for catchy music to be stuck in their heads, Disney+ has released “Frozen II” early, with an early release of “Onward,” Pixar’s newest film, in the works. “Emma” has also been released early. Family-friendly content such as “Costume Quest” has been made free on Amazon Prime. “Trolls World Tour” is set to be released on streaming websites within a couple of weeks.
Celebrities like Alicia Keys and Billie Ellish are holding live concerts from their homes for their fans to livestream. Some celebrities such as Josh Gad are reading childrens’ books for their fans on camera. Watching talk show hosts try and run a show from home can also provide entertainment for those wanting to watch people way out of their comfort zone try and function.
It’s great that so many companies are providing entertainment for their viewers while staying home, but it comes with a cost. There has been so much traffic on streaming websites that Netflix crashed for more than 72 hours. Youtube and other video sharing websites are running slower due to the increase in viewership. Video chatting applications such as Zoom are being scrutinized for safety and privacy features.
When the internet fails to provide adequate entertainment, board games are always a good alternative. There are some virtual board games for those who wish to play remotely with their friends, but also just pulling out a game of Monopoly, Twister or Sorry is good enough to pass an afternoon. Card games such as Uno and Cards Against Humanity can last an entire afternoon, if those playing are competitive enough.
If, for some people, playing games and watching television don’t constitute as fun, then this is the perfect time to journal and finally practice some meditation. Plenty of personal trainers have released at-home workouts on YouTube and Facebook for those looking to start a fitness journey.
There are plenty of activities to occupy homeward bound individuals who are doing their part in stopping the spread of this virus. It’s just a quick Google search away.
