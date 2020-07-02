Today is July 2. On this day in history, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to outlaw discrimination based on race, color, sex or national origin. The legal racial segregation in schools, employment and public accommodations came to an end.
On this day in history, the 13 colonies legally separated from Great Britain in 1776 during the American Revolution. Two days later, the Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, and America was born.
Now, on July 2, 2020, the ghosts of the past haunt the present, and the fight for the future continues. Here today, 244 years after the nation’s birth, 155 years after the end of the Civil War and 56 years after the rights of all Americans were recognized, the fight for freedom, for independence, for equal rights continues.
Across the nation, Americans are working to put a spotlight on injustices in the hopes they will not be repeated. They are bringing attention to oppressions that have no place in a nation where “all men are created equal” and “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.”
That work is being done in Paris, too. On Saturday, there will be a Peace & Power Rally at Leon Williams Park to educate community members on city policies and practices and to strategize calls for justice. Earlier in the day, there is a planned celebration of America in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot.
It would be easy to mistake the events as polar opposites, but they’re not. Yes, they have different goals — one to plant seeds of change and one to inspire and celebrate patriotism — but both are exercises of our natural, constitutionally protected American rights.
Our past has provided us a roadmap for the future, and the chase for “a more perfect Union” continues. Fortunately, this is America, where perseverance is a way of life.
Have a blessed, happy and safe Fourth of July.
Klark Byrd
