Every vote counts. It’s been said before, and it’s time to say it again — every vote counts.
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Tuesday. Registration to vote in the primaries is closed, but there’s still time to register to vote in the nonpartisan races. The last day for nonpartisan candidates to file is Friday.
Turnout for the primaries can be hit and miss, usually swelling for presidential election years in which both parties are choosing a new candidate. This time around, President Donald Trump is the Republican incumbent, but he’s not without challenge in the party. Still, anyone not expecting Trump to get the party’s nomination has been living under a rock or has not paid a lick of attention to national politics. Democrats, on the other hand, will be choosing their candidate to take on Trump head-to-head in November. The field has narrowed recently, with California businessman Andrew Yang suspending his campaign.
Of equal importance will be local races, some of which will be decided March 3 due to a lack of candidates in competing parties. Lamar County contested races include incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone running against challengers Steve Owens, Rick Ruthart and Alan Skidmore. The primary for the Precinct 2 constable will be between incumbent Jeff Jones and Michael Childres. And in the race for the Precinct 4 constable seat, incumbent Rick Easterwood will face competition from Terry Bull and Hunter Sanders. (Easterwood has said he will retire at the end of his current term, though his name is on the ballot.)
Take the time now to learn who you’re voting for, and exercise your right to vote next week.
Klark Byrd
