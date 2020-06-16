Bowing to political pressure, our elected leaders in May began the process of reopening the economy. They assured us that Texans and Americans were following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19, doing things like wearing masks in cramped public places and making sure to distance themselves.
But anyone visiting a Walmart can see the dwindling number of people still wearing masks. The near-constantly depleted hand sanitizer stations suggest people are at least trying to keep their hands clean, but the virus doesn’t enter the body through the hands. It enters through the eyes and nose after someone has shed it from their nose or mouth through breathing, talking, sneezing or coughing.
Medical professionals and scientists warned us — not following the guidelines will lead to case counts increasing after they plateaued in many areas and even declined in some. And wouldn’t you know, that’s exactly what’s happening.
The state on Monday reported 2,326 patients hospitalized due to Covid-19, a record high following days of record highs. The case count in Lamar County has continued to climb — after weeks of trickling in one here, one there, we’re now seeing as many as seven new cases a day.
It may not sound like a lot, at first, but unless more people return to using the proven mitigation strategies — limiting the number of family members entering stores, wearing masks and keeping at least 6 feet of space between each other — it will continue to spread. Don’t forget, Covid-19 is more contagious than the seasonal flu, and we still have no vaccine.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state,” and Texans shouldn’t look to him to do more than suggest we follow the CDC guidelines The state is playing a numbers game — it’s betting on more people surviving Covid-19 than dying from it, and it’s hoping you care enough about your life and the lives of your loved ones to mitigate the damage yourself.
We know mitigation slows and even prevents virus spread. Do the responsible thing and follow the guidelines. It’s all we have until a vaccine is available.
Klark Byrd
