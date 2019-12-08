I’ve recently taken up walking, just a daily jaunt of nearly two miles from one end of the street to the other. I figure it’s the best way to take off these 15 or so pounds I’ve gained since moving to Paris last year.
That may not sound like a lot of weight, but it’s worrisome to me given my history. For those who are unfamiliar with my weight loss journey, here’s a recap: All my life I’ve been heavy. I was the fat kid in class and I kept putting on weight well into adulthood, never weighing less than 235 pounds after 10th grade. The weight really piled on after a third-story fall in a Cabela’s warehouse broke my back. I went from 265 pounds to 340. I officially became morbidly obese.
Only when my wife was diagnosed as pre-diabetic did we make the changes that led to weight loss. She dropped about 100 pounds with a vegetarian diet. I dropped 60 by giving up regular soda. For many years, I stayed around 280 pounds until a heavy co-worker needed help losing weight before prostate cancer surgery.
We agreed to a race — first to 250 won lunch paid by the other. A few weeks later, I won by 2 pounds and he successfully underwent surgery.
By cobbling together bits and pieces of diets — a little bit of Atkins, some keto and taking a whole foods approach — I kept up my new way of eating, and a year later I had dropped more than 105 pounds. In all, I lost 170 pounds — 50% of my body weight.
A lot of people ask what I did exercise-wise to help, and honestly, I didn’t exercise hardly at all. As the editor of a weekly newspaper at that time, I spent a lot of time glued to my seat in front of the computer. However, I did make a round-trip, one-mile walk from the newspaper office to the sheriff’s office to the police station to downtown and back to the office twice a week to gather information for our police blotter.
I stopped walking when we moved to Texas. As assistant managing editor for The Facts in Clute, south of Houston, my early afternoon to midnight and later schedule didn’t accommodate family time to hit the park since school was in session in the mornings and I wasn’t home when the kids were. And by the time we came to Paris, walking just wasn’t a habit anymore.
Although my continued diet — that’s diet as in what I regularly eat, not diet as in short-term food plan to lose weight — has helped control my weight, my metabolism has slowed because of the lack of stimulus. Yes, diet plays a role in your weight, but metabolism is the determining factor in how fast you put it on or whether you gain weight at all.
So, I’ve returned to walking, only this time I’m doing it every day and nearly twice as far. Why walking? Well, according to the Mayo Clinic, a regular brisk walk can help maintain a healthy weight; prevent or manage various conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes; strengthen your bones and muscles; improve your mood; and improve your balance and coordination.
“The faster, father and more frequently you walk, the greater the benefits,” the clinic’s website states.
To date, I’ve been walking for almost two weeks, and I’ve already begun to feel the benefits. My mood has definitely improved, I’ve lost 5 pounds, my back doesn’t hurt as much as it has, and I’ve shaved three and a half minutes off my per-mile pace.
When people learn of my weight loss journey, they often ask me for advice. I tell them two things: Limit your daily sugar intake and walk.
If I can do it, anyone can.
