One of the basic realities, yet less attractive blessings of getting older is the simple inescapable mathematics that not everyone does, and none of us live forever. One of those teeth-grinding cliches running around social media is the irritating, but nonetheless true adage, “don’t complain about getting older. It is a privilege denied to many.”
But that privilege also is a duty, and it comes with a price. You can candy coat it in many different ways, and whether you appreciate it is a matter of attitude, but the blunt truth is, if you don’t get to leave the party early, you get to serve on the clean-up committee.
That’s an exigent sensibility that manifests itself in many ways. Some of those ways are active, and some are passive. But that doesn’t change their relative charm — or lack of it.
By way of illustration, we showed up to a meeting one evening at the home of a delightful and dear friend. She is, however, a few decades older than we are. Sometimes I think that’s part of what makes her such a charming and precious soul.
She was raised in a different era. An era more prone to reverence, respect and dignity. Betty Ann has all three in full measure, and she has never been afraid to encourage and expect the same from others. But once in a while, the weight of those extra years weighs heavy on her soul and expresses itself as a sadness in her eyes and a certain resignation in her spirit. Especially so on the days when she reads the obituaries of compatriots and friends in the paper.
She is always brave and understanding, but as the numbers stack up, the lines deepen in her face, and her smile dims a little more. That evening, her face was smiling and brave but the strain was palpable. I consider myself blessed that when asked what was amiss, she confided in us that the name and photo of yet two more good and long-time friends had appeared on page three.
“So many gone,” she said. “And they are starting to go so quickly now.”
The price of being a caring soul and having shared it with many around her.
There wasn’t a darn thing we could do except just love her as hard as we could. Tempted as you might be, you just can’t fix something like that, or offer inane advice. And it would be devastatingly inappropriate to try.
Call it a blessing or a curse. I don’t know which. But I do know if you’ve lived the kind of life that led you to be there and to step up and help when you could, you seldom have to wait for bad news to come in the paper. It tends to arrive in the earlier stages, and it usually comes via the telephone. And to tell you the truth, after a while, you learn to dread those calls. I wouldn’t have it any other way, but they are about as welcome as a toothache. They come in the form of notifications of serious accidents, medical emergencies, unexpected passings and anything else lurking between them on the spectrum of human existence.
It is also both blessing and curse to have training, experience and some small understanding of basic medical realities. Especially when it comes to friends and loved ones. Things can get a little stark when you’d really rather they didn’t.
Of those calls, the ones involving the evil thieving treachery of Alzheimer’s and dementia are in a special class of their own. Not only are they devastating in their meaning, but if you’re smart, and unless you’ve been drinking at the banks of denial, in the back of your mind you realize that when it comes to it, there but for the grace of God go any of us, and statistically, the more birthdays you put in your pocket, the more the odds shift out of your favor. Some younger readers will see this paragraph, and get the gist of it, but not quite the same way the gray-haired folks do.
Anyway, long story short, I got another one of those calls this weekend, and because of it I’m back on the road again for a while. I can’t say it was unexpected, but it came earlier than I thought it would, and it didn’t come from a third party. It came from the victim himself. I guess a lot had happened since the last time I talked to him, and none of it good. It was as inevitable as the grinding wheels of time, but it also was carbuncle welcome.
To boil it all down, I guess all I can say is, time and trouble have a way of sorting out silly misconceptions, misunderstandings and are brick-blunt proving grounds to test erroneous thinking.
From the driver’s seat on the road again here at the Paper Radio, as it turns out — yet again — that oft repeated, yet ignored spiritual advice to love each other as much and as often as possible was and is a pretty good idea. Take the chance while you’ve got it. None of us are permanent.
