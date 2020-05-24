Long before the novel coronavirus swept through the U.S., ushering in the age of wearing facial coverings in public, the Japanese covered their noses and mouths out of courtesy to others. Go ahead, look it up. What started as a way to slow the spread of a killer flu 100 years ago has become a way of life. Heck, it’s even become a fashion statement.
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added mask wearing to its guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19, I immediately thought of Japan. Although some people there wear face masks in public to prevent themselves from getting sick, many wear their coverings to prevent the spread of their own germs. It’s considered a courtesy, and that’s a message similar to the CDC’s and health experts like Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Anthony Fauci — wearing a face mask means you are protecting others more than yourself.
I admit, I was slow to don a face mask. I can point to a myriad of reasons — by the time the guidance came out, I couldn’t find any in stores; I didn’t have time to sew my own; my glasses fog up and I can’t see. But I’ve made it a point now for a few weeks to wear a covering in public, especially in stores where I’ve seen an increase in employees wearing their masks improperly and in shoppers not wearing a mask at all.
It’s odd timing, really. When there were next to no cases in Lamar County, and none tied to community spread, I saw increasing numbers of people wearing masks. Now that the virus is in the community, I see fewer people covering up. In talking to a handful of people, I’ve learned there’s this thought that “the government wouldn’t let things open up if the threat wasn’t over.”
Except it’s not. And nothing has changed in terms of protection. There is no vaccine. Some drugs show promise in cutting the length of illness, but the trials are hit and miss. And we still don’t know who will be hard hit with symptoms and who won’t be. Elderly people could succumb to the pneumonia caused by Covid-19, and they can be asymptomatic carriers. Children are the most likely to be asymptomatic carriers, yet children are also developing a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
Even as we learn more about what Covid-19 can do, and even though we know we can cut transmission by simply wearing a mask, doing so has somehow become a political issue. It has triggered physical attacks on employees, and in Colorado, it spurred a Costco customer to try to shame an employee trying to get him to follow the company’s policy for wearing a mask.
I don’t expect face mask use will become as widespread here as it is in Japan. America isn’t as crowded as Japan, so it’s likely not necessary. But we are in the middle of a pandemic, and if my wearing a mask into Walmart cuts the chance of my fellow shoppers contracting Covid-19, I can do that. I’m not wearing a mask out of fear. I’m wearing it as a courtesy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.