Attesting to the speed with which things are changing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican Party of Texas’ in-person convention went from happening without change to having video-only speeches by elected officials to canceled altogether — in all of two days.
Until Tuesday, the State Republican Executive Committee was dead set on hosting the 6,000-strong gathering July 16-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, which is currently the state’s hottest coronavirus hot spot.
On Tuesday, the party’s executive director, Kyle Whatley, announced during a livestream town hall that “(a)ll the elected officials are switching from a live, in-person speech to videos,” a move he said would help focus attention on the meeting’s business to get everyone in and out as quickly and safely as possible. If you believe that one, then perhaps Whatley has some oceanfront property in Nebraska he’d like to sell you as well.
There was one reason and one reason only that Texas Republican elected officials decided not to rub shoulders with the public in Houston — they aren’t about to risk their health, even though party Chair James Dickey said there would be ample hand sanitizer and requirements for mask wearing.
Forget that this is a Republican event; the political party doesn’t matter. The issue with Whatley’s statement is the idea that elected officials would remain tucked safely away while constituents are called to mingle in what doctors and scientists say is the best way to spread Covid-19. It’s ludicrous. Elected officials are chosen by the people from the people. They shouldn’t be allowed to take a “do as I say, not as I do” approach to a convention in the midst of a health pandemic, and the public shouldn’t tolerate such displays of elitism.
Fortunately for the GOP’s elected, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, is jumping in front of the bullet. Turner directed the city’s legal department to work with Houston First Corp., which operates the convention center, to review the contract. As a result, Houston First sent a letter to the SREC canceling the gathering per the contract’s force majeure clause, which included a definition of “epidemics in the City of Houston.”
Fortunately for constituents, the SREC previously approved a contingency plan to move the event online if needed. That shouldn’t be a major hurdle to overcome since speakers already committed to providing speeches via video.
This could be a boon for the Republican Party of Texas because a virtual meeting may allow more room for more constituents than the in-person event. When the Democrats held their virtual convention in June, they broke fundraising records. Perhaps the Republicans will too.
Klark Byrd
