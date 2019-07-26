Some people have a burning desire to leave this world better than they found it.
Such is the case with Richard Manning, who handed his gavel over to Timothy Hernandez earlier this week and stepped down from his latest position of public service as chairman of the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors for the past four years.
Richard says he plans to take a break, perhaps visit a little more with his children and grandchildren down south in Houston and San Antonio, and just take life a little easier for awhile.
But don’t count on it.
If an opportunity comes along, and Richard believes he can contribute to making Paris a better place to live and perhaps encourage a young person to stay and raise a family, Richard will be right back on the public scene. After all, he’s been active in Paris for more than 50 years, after coming here as a young man from the U.S. Army in 1965 to join his parents. He soon got a job at Campbell Soup Co. and spent the next 52 years as a machinist in the can shop, retiring from Silgan Can.
While working his day job, Richard became interested in law enforcement, earned peace officer certification and spent the next 34 years as a volunteer reserve officer, first with the Paris Police Department and then the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
“I just always felt I had to do something because I want this world to be better because I was here,” Richard said recently when asked about his many years in public service. That was before I discovered he had spent his younger days as law enforcement volunteer.
I’ve known Richard since 1999 when he was first elected to Paris City Council where he served until 2003. He sat out a couple of years because of term limits and then was elected again in 2005, served as mayor pro tempore for a year and then was elected mayor in 2006 during a controversial period in City Council history. He was defeated in 2007.
Richard stepped back into another hot seat in 2015 when he volunteered for and was appointed to the economic development board at a time the body was just emerging from its own controversy. Immediately elected chairman by his colleagues, Richard has flourished in the position. The economic engine seems to be clicking now on all cylinders with a solid group of directors and an executive director determined to be transparent in its activities.
Richard played a key role in hiring executive director Michael Paris in December 2015, and the board has been on a roll ever since, first gaining overwhelming community support in a city-wide election that threatened its very existence to landing the largest industry to build from the ground up in Paris since Kimberly-Clark in the 1980s.
Just as Timothy Hernandez acknowledged Richard for his love of community earlier this week, I join the new economic development chairman in thanking Richard for his years of service.
A good and faithful servant, Richard Manning is sure to leave this world someday much better than he found it.
