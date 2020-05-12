There is so much about the coronavirus we just do not know. It’s a new version of a virus that has been around for quite some time, but the speed with which this virus has spread around the world has kept people who study these kinds of things from nailing down definitive answers.
There is so much supposition about the Covid-19 virus: where did it come from, how did it get so deadly, how many people will get it. People want answers; they want to know just how contagious it is and what is the probability they or someone they love will catch it and die.
The answers, the hard numbers just aren’t there to give to people. The experts think it is spread when droplets — tiny bits of fluid from an infected person’s respiratory tract are ejected into the air by coughing, sneezing or talking — and are somehow taken into another person’s respiratory tract. They just don’t know for sure; these things take time to pin down. How far can the droplets go? How long does the virus remain contagious outside the body? Does exposure guarantee a person will become infected? What’s the probability of infection? Again, they just don’t know for sure; they’re working on it.
A lack of hard answers, the dearth of certainty about whether someone is going to catch the thing, and if they do, whether they are going to die from it seems to be the foundation of a lot of the emotional response people are having to efforts to control the spread of the virus. People need certainties to make choices or else they flounder.
Maybe that is at the heart of why so many people just don’t seem to be able to understand the importance of taking precautions to not catch the virus. It just seems so capricious, so tenuous: Will I or won’t I catch it and if I do, will I even know it? If I don’t know I have it, how can I know not to spread it to others? How will I feel if I do catch it and I unknowingly give it to others? If I do get sick, will I die, or just feel like I want to die?
Too many questions, not nearly enough answers.
Then there’s the whole “do I stay home or do I go to work” see-saw. Now that’s a real headache, not just medically but financially, where it really hurts.
Some people, when they are uncertain of what they are doing, get emotional. They get scared, and when some people get scared, they get defensive. They lash out and want to fight back, any way they can. Sometimes that manifests as a refusal to even try to understand, and they latch onto outlandish ideas and ideals, and stubbornly insist that they are being manipulated in some way. That just makes them even angrier.
It’s a vicious, ugly spiral of fear and ignorance and denial that does no one any good in the long run, and it undoes the good that others are trying to accomplish.
Yes, we don’t know all we need to know about the virus. What we do know is that it is killing people — lots of people — and standing around shouting for more answers is not going to keep anyone safe.
The virus can and does kill people. It damages the body even if it doesn’t kill. Not allowing yourself and those you care about to risk getting the virus makes the only real sense in the absence of all the answers we need. So don’t wait around shouting and sharing droplets. Go work. Go eat at a restaurant. Go get your hair cut. You can make your own choices, but if one of those choices is not the choice to keep yourself safe from the idiots out there who don’t care if they are infecting you and yours, then you have made the wrong choice.
Stay safe. Wear the masks, and respect those who choose to stay safe.
