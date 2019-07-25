"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Mr. Rogers said to his television neighbors, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Well, Friday after work, I found a lot of helpers.
Anyone familiar with my column knows I commute between Pittsburg and Paris daily, driving up and down Highway 271. Well, I am known in my family for having a lead foot. After my umpteenth ticket, I have finally eased on the accelerator. I now drive no faster than 60 mph on the way to and from work. This has caused me some problems. People now aggressively pass me on the road, sometimes even with a double yellow line.
Friday afternoon, I was tootling along, just listening to the radio, when, after I passed Deport, I guess the drivers behind me had had enough, and an entire train of vehicles passed me.
Coming up on Bogata, as the radio stations out of Paris fizzled out, I started adjusting the dial to zoom in on the ones from Mount Pleasant and Longview. I look up, see brake lights, slam on my brakes and try to veer off to the right. Then everything went “Crunch!”
It wasn’t a “whole life flashed before my eyes” kind of wreck, but time did seem to curiously slow down and then went black. I snapped back to find my airbags had deployed, the dash was suddenly wavy, glass was everywhere, and my ankle hurt quite a bit.
My red Toyota Yaris is no more. My phone — and all of my favorite pictures on it — also has ceased to function.
I spoke to the driver of the vehicle I crashed into afterwards, and he said this woman had passed him, flipped him the bird as she drove by, and then, when she was in front of him, slowed down and made a left turn.
Like the theme song to “Friends,” this really hasn’t been my year.
On the upside, like Blanche in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” I had to depend on the kindness of strangers to help Friday evening. The wreck gave me a fine opportunity to see just how kind people can be.
From the Bogata fireman who loaned me his phone so I could call my parents — I did not catch his name — to Debbie Stringfellow, the clerk at the Valero in Bogata who offered to drive me home after her shift and gave me sympathy taquitos, I thank you. To Chance Whitney and Bill Mellon, who sat with me in the gas station while I waited, thank you. To the officers who were on scene, whose names I did not catch either, thank you.
Everyone, from the guy who’s vehicle I hit, to the tow truck driver, was kind and helped me as best they could. Thank you all.
Chance, who saw the state of my car as the tow truck driver dropped me off at the gas station, told me it obviously was my lucky day, and I should buy a lottery ticket.
Well, I bought two, and let’s just say my luck was in surviving the wreck.
