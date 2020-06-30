The bars in Texas are closed again, and restaurants have been ordered to step back from the 75% occupancy they had finally advanced to because there are too many stupidly stubborn people out there refusing to wear masks and stay away from large numbers of their bestest drinkin’ buddies.
The governor of the state of Texas, a man who was photographed many, many times at the beginning of the pandemic not wearing a mask and who refused to do more than mouth political platitudes, is finally contemplating the necessity of making masks mandatory in any public space, especially any place where the concept of physical distancing to avoid contagion gets drunkenly kicked to the curb.
On Friday, Abbott also ordered the curtailment of large outdoor gatherings from 500 down to 50 because it is becoming ever more apparent that there are too many people out there who cannot or do not understand that wearing a mask and staying out of crowds of people who are not wearing masks is a simple and relatively easy way of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Epidemiologists, experts in contagious diseases, are telling us that the virus is spread when people get too close to one another and expel droplets of body fluid from one respiratory system to another. That means coughing, sneezing, spitting or otherwise expelling tiny amounts of contaminated body mucus onto or near somebody else’s body mucus.
It’s a disgusting concept, but there it is.
The experts also say the contacts they are uncovering — the trail of contagions they are scientifically tracing — begin and end way too many times at large gatherings where people are drinking alcohol.
A quick Google search the other afternoon yielded some info I found particularly appropriate at this moment in time.
Eleven of the 254 counties in Texas have reported no cases of the coronavirus. They are Throckmorton, Stonewall, Sterling, McMullen, Loving, King, Kent, Kenedy, Jeff Davis, Foard and Borden counties.
All of them are in lonely parts of the state, from the lower central plains and the empty coastline to the dry and dusty reaches of far West Texas. They all have small populations, and depending on the square acreage of each county, the population density ranges from two to fewer than one person per square mile. These places are the textbook definition of social distancing, in fact.
Several of these virus-free counties are also among the few Texas counties that are still “dry” — totally without the legal sale of alcoholic beverages of any kind, at any time or in any location. Yes, they still exist.
Borden County has only about 750 residents, Kent has a little over 800 residents and Throckmorton County has just over 1,600 residents. All of the virus-free counties have median household incomes under $40,000 a year, with Kenedy County ‘s median household income sitting right at $25,000 a year.
Of note: McMullen County, in deep south Texas, is ranked as the richest county in Texas even though its median household income is just over $32,000, because as the fifth least-populated county in the state with 707 people, the money is statistically spread out a bit thicker.
The other eight virus-free counties have legalized sales of alcohol by the container and by the sip, but with such small populations there, it would seem that whatever bars there are out there, they are not terribly crowded with drunks breathing and shouting all over one another.
Think of it this way: If you are not one of hundreds of maskless, drunken people jumping and screaming at the top of your lungs or hanging on one another, you cannot be infected by drunken idiots who are also maskless who do have the virus and either don’t know it or don’t care if they are giving it to you.
