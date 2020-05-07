While hauling a tractor from Fort Towson, Oklahoma, to Texas, I came across a situation on Highway 271 southbound just north of Paris, Texas. I found a small kitten on the highway.
Luckily, a Texas state trooper was nearby and assisted with the rescue of this sweet little kitten. Unfortunately, I don’t know the trooper’s name, but I’m thankful he was there to assist.
That said, this still-unnamed little kitten went to Cityvet in Flower Mound to see Dr. Beach on Monday. The kitten is going to need a new home, and I am working diligently to find a home for this kitten.
I hope you can post this so the very kind Texas state trooper may see this in your paper and know this kitten will be OK.
Thank you.
John DeVallee
Fort Towson, Okla.
