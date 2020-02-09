‘What’s the solution?” asked Dan Beard as he sat across from me at my desk. We were talking about community engagement, things like declining civil and service club memberships and society’s general malaise at the idea of socializing beyond the keyboard or smartphone.
“I honestly don’t know,” I replied.
And I don’t — not even after reporting about the issue for newspapers in five states over 10 years. I can tell you it’s happening everywhere; this is not a uniquely Paris, Texas, problem. Nor does it solely affect service clubs. Stagnant or declining membership has affected volunteer fire departments and veterans organizations, too.
I experienced the challenge firsthand more than a decade ago when serving as the Sidney (Nebraska) Jaycees president. We had trouble maintaining an active membership. We looked successful on paper because we always managed to sign people up during membership drives, but after collecting their dues we’d never see them again. Sadly, I learned late last year the club’s final president had filed dissolution papers with the Secretary of State’s Office. The Sidney Jaycees and everything they brought to the community are no more.
Today, I’m a member of the Paris Kiwanis Club. After a year of membership, I still have my new member badge because a requirement to get the permanent badge is to bring in a new member. But when folks decline my invitation to join a meeting, I often hear the same reasons now that I did as a Jaycee — no time and no money.
I get it. Frankly, I don’t know that I could afford the Kiwanis membership if the newspaper wasn’t paying for it (The Paris News is a corporate member of Kiwanis and Rotary Club of Paris). I also don’t know that I would have the time if I weren’t a journalist. We don’t make the best pay, but we do have an immense freedom with our time; this is no 8-to-5 job. It doesn’t negatively impact the workplace when I’m gone for 45 minutes on Wednesdays to mentor a local third-grader. But I know employees elsewhere can’t do that; I certainly couldn’t when I worked in a Cabela’s warehouse or managed a Pizza Hut or worked as a data entry clerk.
We also have to acknowledge that many people now work two, sometimes three jobs to make ends meet. Others give their spare time to the gig economy — DoorDash, Instacart and the like — to make some extra cash. Parents of teenagers are particularly time challenged as their kids take up every extra-curricular they can. I’ve interviewed kids over the years who barely have time to eat, and who’s keeping up with them, driving them to and fro and cheering them on? Mom and Dad.
It’s hard to help someone understand why they should give their time and money to the community when they’re strapped for both. I usually extol the benefits of giving back — lower blood pressure and stress levels, improved self-esteem, and increased happiness and sense of social connection — but it’s difficult to sway people nowadays.
I wish I knew the answer. I wish there was a simple solution for getting people engaged in their community. I even wrote this in the hopes an answer might leap out at me, but the challenge remains. Challenges are meant to be overcome though, and nothing I’ve written here is an obstacle too high to hurdle. Just don’t be afraid to jump.
If you know a volunteer, thank them for their work to better your community. Then seriously consider finding a way to volunteer yourself. It’s an investment that pays countless dividends, and one you’ll be happy you made.
