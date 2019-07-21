Texas maintains a system of partisan judicial elections from justice of the peace offices up to its highest courts. Judges run as partisans of a political party, but are expected to rule impartially without regard to partisan politics. They are expected to make rulings based on the law and the actual facts presented, not on their political ideology. It’s the reason lady justice is portrayed as blindfolded and holding a scale.
All political candidates should be elected based on their qualifications, demonstrated competence and effectiveness in prior positions, and in serving the best interest of others. Judges should additionally be elected based on their knowledge and understanding of the law and willingness to apply it equally to all individuals.
The problem is judicial races tend to be down-ballot, low-information races, and therefore too many uninformed voters cast their vote based on irrelevant factors such as name appeal, ballot position or party.
Last February in response to a news article, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted: “We need judges devoted to the Constitution and strict application of the law, not to the political winds of the day.”
Republican Rep. Brooks Landgraf proposed a constitutional amendment to overhaul judicial selection. His plan would have ended partisan judicial elections and replaced them with a multistep process: gubernatorial appointment, qualifications evaluation by a nonpartisan commission, Texas Senate confirmation and retention elections. His proposal failed to gain bipartisan support.
Democrat legislators who believe the political winds are changing voted against the amendment. They have hopes of liberal judges riding into office on the coattails of popular top of ticket candidates, as occurred in urban counties with Beto O’Rourke.
Maybe we should focus on a removal process, judges who have more than 40% of their rulings overturned by higher courts are obviously incompetent and should be removed from office.
