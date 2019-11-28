I don’t quite know what possessed him, but this year my dad wants to do Thanksgiving out on the lake.
Actually, I do know what possessed him. The camper. Now that’s he’s got one short little trip under his belt with the fixer-upper camper, he’s rarin’ to go out more. Of course, my mom is frazzled.
In his head, Dad has this all planned out perfectly. We can make almost everything ahead on Wednesday, bring it to the campsite for a Thanksgiving lunch, and sit around the campfire afterwards and roast marshmallows.
There will be possibly six or seven people over for the holiday, and, while the camper technically sleeps six to eight, that many people all awake at once gathered for a meal is a recipe for a whole lot of annoyed. Well, Dad’s answer to that is pushing it outside under a pop-up awning.
As I am writing this column two days ahead of time, the National Weather Service says the lake area is in for a 60% chance of rain on Thursday.
My family has done outdoors Thanksgivings before. Several years ago, we did a tailgate Thanksgiving at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington. A couple of big awnings set up, some picnic tables and everyone in camping chairs with a hot plate of food. It was a lot of fun, but then, the weather cooperated.
And, of course, this does not take into account the dogs.
My parents’ boxers are spoiled animals who barely know what a leash is. They have never been on a lead line in their lives, and it would probably confuse the heck out of them. Like, why can’t they just walk where they want like they have since they came home? Will my parents dare leave them in the camper? Will someone have to permanently hold onto their leashes?
Small spaces, nosy dogs, rain and lots of delicious holiday food probably spells out a scene straight from a Marmaduke comic.
And, of course, we have all that cooking to do in the normal-sized kitchen before heading to the lake. And transporting everything in one piece to the campsite. We’ve already divvied up who’s making what. I’m on desserts, naturally, with pumpkin pie, my apple pie cookies — they are small and twee and delicious, basically teeny tiny hand pies — and my homemade marshmallows for the campfire. I’m making two different kinds, plain vanilla and cinnamon.
I whine, but I know this Thanksgiving will be still be lots of fun. Honestly it will probably be more fun just because of the extra circumstances. It will go down in memory as “that time we camped out for Thanksgiving” or possibly “that time everyone forgot about the dogs in the camper and destroyed the Thanksgiving meal,” or even “that time we were rained out for Thanksgiving and had to cram everyone into the camper and Josh fell face-first into the stuffing.”
