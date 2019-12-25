During this Washington Games period of he said, she said, let’s take a moment to consider some other, lighter news.
That would be news that climate change came at least once before, and I suspect without aid from mankind. In other words, it happened without SUVs, jet planes or any of those type things. However, based on the article in the Health/Science section of The Paris News on Dec. 20, by AP writer Malcolm Ritter, I can’t rule out cow gas because it isn’t mentioned.
Mr. Ritter’s article quotes University of Iowa Professor Russell Ciochon as stating that on the island of Java slightly more than 108,000 to 117,000 years ago, a creature identified as homo erectus died out. The professor states that climate change most likely led to this extinction.
The climate on Java changed from open woodland to rain forest.
Whoa, nelly! Climate change and no planes, trains, automobiles or herds of cows? I wonder if this means climate change, global cooling and global warming did and can take place without man?
Just saying.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.