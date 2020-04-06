I read The Paris News article: “Texas city orders residents to cover mouth, nose amid virus” (April 2 issue ).
I think the city of Laredo made an intelligent decision to enact this requirement. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic the likes of which haven’t been seen since the year 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, which claimed the lives of millions of people worldwide.
My late dad was only 8 years old, but he told me it came in two waves, and the second-wave more potent than the first. Many of his neighbors in a rural part of Kansas, who may have seemed safe, were not spared.
It is better to try to stop this awful virus by any and all means possible. I have already begun wearing my homemade mask in public and yesterday I’d say about 50% of shoppers were already wearing masks.
Better safe than sorry. It may not be a guarantee, however, it is the best we can do on a widespread basis.
James A. Marples
Longview
(frequent paris visitor until this virus)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.