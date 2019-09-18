Last Wednesday was “9/11 day” on social media, and almost every media and news outlet in the country was re-running and reliving that heart-shattering day — one more time — all over again. I suppose I can understand it, but I’ve got a little different take.
Let me start by saying there is no way in h-e-double-hockey sticks I can nor ever will forget. Not possible. That morning was the first time I ever threw all three bags — the red one, the blue one and the black one — into the back of the Suburban on the way to work. For many weeks thereafter, briefings, meetings, planning and developing new response protocols fairly consumed any and all hours when I wasn’t sleeping. Then, as soon as there was reliable intel rising from the smoke and chaos, I spent some quality time along with a lot of other scared folks up at Kirtland being briefed with the relatively straight and useful dope coming down from the Department of Justice.
It’s fair to say on Sept. 10, myself and so many others were more than a little naive, but some of the stuff that followed that day was knee-jerk spooky with a lot of thorny devils in the darker details. Most of it stank of massive intrusion, total TMI and scary-serious overkill. But in the long run, much of it proved necessary — if not prophetic. Sadly, in hindsight, it also laid the foundation for the nefarious political weaponization of multiple federal agencies.
So, yeah. I remember. I will not forget. In fact, I remembered enough to make me damned unpopular among the easily forgetful and plain sycophantic — especially during the next administration when it was decided to sign a stunningly silly treaty, bust restraining sanctions, unfreeze dangerous assets and sneak-fly palette loads of untraceable cash straight into the coffers of one of the most contrary and evil regimes on the face of the planet. The complete consequences of that have yet to metastasize, but suffer no illusions. They absolutely will. In the fullness of time, those acts are doomed to take their place in history among the wont of foolish virgins and the wisdoms of Neville Chamberlain.
I do not need to see more tragic posts after horrific memes after stern admonition after graphics of twisted steel and toxic grey dust.
I remember when I see and hear historically illiterate pundits and political hopefuls wring their hands and moan in false concern about the safety of our children — while doing everything in their power to violate the second amendment yet again with (more) gun control.
I remember every time I see some supposed adult arrogantly claim the supreme moral high ground, and in the next breath insist they have the right to support and commit the killing of the patently innocent — unborn — children, even to the point of live birth.
I remember every time I see the deliberately short-on-vision clamor and prance for open, insecure and unpatrolled borders simply to empower the process of massive voter fraud — all because the exploitable servant populations of old are beginning to wise up and walk away.
I remember every time I hear those who have never bothered to actually read, study and understand history, current events, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels before they rave on about the panacean joys of socialism.
I remember every time I see or hear someone claim consummate virtue whilst embracing the most venal and destructive of class and racial and gender hatreds — on the dubious pretext of “getting even.”
I remember it every time I see people completely willing and happy to attain and adjust their own pleasures and comforts — and perceived virtues — by infringing and manipulating other people’s rights and freedoms.
Not quite as in-your-face visually horrific, but those pictures are no less disturbing than those from 9/11. And the pragmatic reality of 2019 is, the pictures of the twin towers on 9-11-2001 are not the pictures we need to see. The pictures we all need to see are those of the clear and present dangers ahead for all of us as we tumble down the road to ruin.
If you are among those who support the various insanities mentioned above, heed this as well. It’s possible to believe you will ride out the storm and be the big fish when it all settles. But there is always a bigger shark. And they are always implacably predatory. In any deal with the devil, no matter what was said during the negotiations, you will always be the junior partner, and as soon as you become inconvenient, you will inevitably discover what the last batch — in the last century — learned the hard way.
That’s my take on it, anyway.
From the metaphor mill here at The Paper Radio, it all kinda reminds me of the last stanza of Hank Snow’s “90 Miles An Hour”:
“Warning signs are flying by us but we pay no heed,
Instead of slowing down the pace we keep pickin’ up the speed.
Disaster’s getting closer every time we meet.
Doin’ 90 miles an hour down a dead end street.”
