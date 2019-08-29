Earlier this week, 29-year-old Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his sudden and premature retirement from the game of football. Some fans were angered by Luck’s timing, or even his decision to retire at all. Many Colts fans even booed him as he left the field for the last time. But in my opinion, Luck cannot be blamed at all for deciding to hang it up when he did.
When Luck entered the league in 2012, he was considered to be one of the most promising young players in years. Maybe the most promising new player of the generation. And early in his rookie season, those expectations seemed to be warranted, with exceptionally strong play coming from Luck.
It wasn’t long, however, before the injuries started ravaging Luck’s body and career trajectory. Several leg injuries, multiple concussions, damage to his ribs, a bum shoulder, a lacerated kidney and more — almost no player took more of a beating over the course of Luck’s seven-year NFL career than he did.
As his body was beaten, his statistics took a dip. While still showing flashes of his full potential, his accuracy, velocity and ability to run all waned.
The injuries were unfortunate, but should come as no surprise given the abysmal job that the Colts’ front office did in signing capable offensive linemen to protect their star. Year in and year out, the Colts possessed the worst offensive line in the league. No quarterback was sacked or hit as much as Luck. A beating like that can take a toll on the body. And Luck cannot be blamed for wanting to walk away from the game before he inevitably suffers a more severe injury.
Despite the fact that the Colts’ front office did nothing to support Luck, he stayed loyal to the franchise that drafted him, even signing a contract for slightly less than what some other teams offered when he inked his new deal a few years ago.
He made it clear that he loved the team he played for, and he was willing to make sacrifices to try and help them succeed. To see his beloved fans boo him off the field is a cruelty he said stung him deep.
Today, more and more NFL players are wising up to the dangers of playing in such a grueling contact sport, and many have no interest in staying very long in a profession that can destroy their ability to walk before they turn 40, or lead to long-term brain trauma because of repeated hits to the head.
Take, for instance, former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, who also retired early this year before turning 30. Gronkowski had already cemented himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, but decided he’d rather not ruin his body playing a game. Gronkowski suffered back, ankle, hip, forearm and head injuries in his time in the NFL.
The NFL has been scrutinized in recent years for its proclivity to injuries. Especially when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries, much has been said about the safety of the game. Players are wising up. For many, it no longer appears worth it to play if it means ruining their bodies, and I can hardly blame them.
