First thing in the morning,
I sip from the cup of success.
Ready to accomplish today’s task,
Perhaps clean up someone’s mess.
Every step taken with great stride,
My leaps of faith often abound.
I keep myself levelheaded,
With both feet on the ground.
My heart is full of peace,
My mouth filled with glad tidings.
With a pathway of grace,
In the Lord’s hands I’m abiding.
Prayer is the key,
Faith unlocks the door.
I can do all things through Christ,
Like the eagle, I rise even more.
Mary Brown
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.