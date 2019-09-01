Student report cards are provided so parents will have some benchmark to evaluate a child’s performance in different subjects and to provide insight into what areas of study may need additional attention. It’s doubtful that parents would accept a simple “pass-fail” evaluation of global performance which lacked any detail.
Likewise, the Texas Legislature has determined the evaluation of public schools should be more than just a pass-fail evaluation. That is why they have implemented a new school evaluation system that includes a balance of indicators including not only student standardized test scores but graduation rates, AP exams, SAT scores, industry credentials and even the number of economically disadvantaged students per school.
Everyone has heard the saying: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting to get a different result.” Realizing this, the legislators also allowed school districts to partner with private nonprofits and charter groups to bring new educational models and methods to chronically low performing schools.
This past year a total of 12 Texas schools with multiple prior years of failing evaluations entered into such partnerships. Five of those schools received their first passing grade after just one year of their partnership. Odds are had those five schools continued doing what they had always done, they would have received the same failing results. This gives cause for optimism for the remaining seven schools for next year.
There are three things which tend to improve all systems, products and services: competition, accountability and potential for profitability. Our current public educational system has very little or none of these. Unfortunately, liberals and Democrats have been far too willing to extricate all of these from our public education system. Consider as evidence the lack of classroom discipline and the inability to terminate incompetent unionized faculty with seniority.
