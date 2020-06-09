One of my favorite authors, and, certainly, my favorite author born right here in Paris, Texas, will be back in town on Saturday to sign copies of the next book in his Red River Mysteries series.
Reavis Z. Wortham was born in Paris, to parents from Lamar County who had moved to the Dallas area to work and raise their kids, but whose hearts and family ties remained firmly planted in the soil of northern Lamar County. As a boy, Wortham lived and went to school in Dallas but the family made the trip to Chicota every weekend, holiday and vacation they could. Young Reavis spent every hour possible outdoors, hunting, fishing and wandering the bottomlands of the Red River Valley. He spent time listening to the stories told by the elders of his family, especially his grandfather, a farmer/rancher and part-time county constable, as well as the old men who gathered each day on the porch of the country stores down the road.
Years later, while working as a school administrator in Garland, Reavis was challenged to put his long-time interest in writing to the test and to submit a column to The Paris News. More than three decades later, he is still writing a column for this paper and has expanded his life-long desire to write into more than a dozen novels, in two distinct series, that take his readers back to the 1960s in Lamar County, Texas, as well as to present-day Texas as experienced by a seasoned Texas Ranger with a knack for being exactly where the trouble is.
I remember when Reavis Z. Wortham wrote his first column for the paper. I was a page builder then, constructing many of each day’s pages of the paper, by hand, using melted wax to stick hand-trimmed strips of printed copy to a grid printed on a larger sheet of paper that would eventually be transferred onto a metal plate for the press. And there, one day, was this column from somebody with this unusual name. As I cut it and placed it, I began to read it and started smiling. As the weeks and months passed, I was enchanted by the antics of the Hunting Club and the waitresses at Doreen’s 24-Hour EAT GAS NOW Cafe, as were others, and Reavis Z. Wortham became a local fan-favorite.
I remember the first time there was some sort of issue with space available on the outdoors page and Reavis’ column was left off the page. We got calls, the very next day, from people who wanted to know what happened to Reavis, why wasn’t his story in the paper, we hadn’t fired him or something, had we? Reavis was the only reason, one caller said, he bought the paper at all, that and to check the obituaries to make sure he wasn’t in ’em.
Reavis’ fan-base grew over the years, and he began to be published in other newspapers and in a variety of magazines like Texas Fish and Game, Texas Sportsman, American Cowboy and Texas Outdoor Journal.
In 2011, he published his first novel, “The Rock Hole,” and that was when I finally met the man whose works I had been reading for so many years. When I got my hands on a copy of that book, I devoured it. It was funny and scary and redolent of Lamar County and its people I grew up knowing, just with a lot more hunting and fishing than I ever experienced. I was hooked. I still am.
The book signing on Saturday will not be like all the others over the years. I’ve gotten used to sitting with a room full of Reavis’ fans and listening to him talk about growing up in Lamar County and that will not happen this time, due to the pandemic restrictions. But I will be there, to get my hands on my copy of his latest work, “Hawke’s Fury.” I will also be there when “The Rock Hole” is re-issued later this year. I have to — I loaned out my copy of the first book, and never got it back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.