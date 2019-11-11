My column on Burma Shave signs ended with the observation that one of their favorite targets for ridicule was “Grandpa’s old-fashioned shaving brush.” Since writing that, I have become aware of a resurgence in use of Grandpa’s shaving apparatus, as discussed in a recent Wall Street Journal article.
It seems there is a growing number of men who are returning to simpler times when razors didn’t have flexballs and lubrication strips and can cost more than $4 to replace a blade. They are ditching cutting-edge technology for old-fashioned double-edge or “safety” razors.
They don’t seem to mind the fact that “safety” is something of a misnomer for what is basically a straight razor attached perpendicularly to a handle with only a metal guard separating blade from skin. When these razors were distributed in standard-issue World War I field kits, the name “safety razor” was applied because they replaced the old barbershop-style straight razor that was simply blade-on-skin.
According to one commentator, “Some men are looking to reconnect with the past, either their own family or a romanticized version of a 1950s barber shop.” He asks, “How many of us remember standing at the feet of your father in the bathroom, watching him shave?”
Others say they switched from expensive multi-blade razor refills because it offended them to pay so much for something that winds up in the trash. A double-edge razor blade costs as little a 15 cents and is typically recyclable. A little bleeding from the occasional mishap is to be expected, and it can be remedied by applying a bit of toilet tissue to the cut.
The perils of grandpa’s razor have driven users to on-line communities of men who share tips on surviving an old-timey shave. Without the safety features of a modern razor cartridge, pressure is the key. Too little leaves behind stubble; too much causes razor burn or worse. A careless lateral swipe can leave a nasty gash.
The critical factor is getting to know your razor. “No two safety razors are the same, they all weigh differently and have different blade gaps,” one user says. “And with the neck especially, you get irritation because the hair grows in eight different directions.” One downside is the fact that the Transportation Security Administration doesn’t allow safety-razor blades in airline carry-on luggage.
Men who have mastered the shave say it can help to have the right shaving cream, brush, handle and soap. Baxter of California, a maker of men’s grooming products, recommends a brush made from a badger’s belly hair (it’s not cheap).
Facebook even has a Double Edge Safety Razor Club group, where around 1,000 members go for advice on things like “What is the best way to clean shaving cream residue off the razor brass?”
The safety razor’s recorded history goes all the way back to an 1847 U.S. patent application, filed by British-born inventor William S. Henson, describing a device resembling a “common hoe.” Pivotal was the 1901 introduction of a razor with a disposable blade. Behind it was American businessman King C. Gillette, founder of the namesake razor giant that Procter & Gamble acquired in 2005. Mr. Gillette won a contract to supply razors for American troops in World War I. Soldiers returning home began the safety razor’s path toward becoming a mainstay.
A spokesman for P&G, which still sells Gillette safety-razor blades, said
safety razors now represent a tiny fraction of the U.S. razor industry. Nevertheless, collectors of antique razors will pay hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars based on age, rarity, features and condition. A Gillette Bottom Dial razor, considered high-tech when it came out in the 1960s with a handle dial to adjust the blade, sells at auction for $1,500 or more.
