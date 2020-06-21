Father’s Day has a longer but less interesting history than Mother’s Day. The idea of honoring fatherhood and the influence of fathers in society started in Catholic countries as St. Joseph’s Day in the Middle Ages (as early as 1508), celebrated on March 19. In this country, the non-religious version was first celebrated on the third Sunday in June 1910.
Credited with establishing Father’s Day is Sonora Smart Dodd, who held her own father, a Civil War veteran, in great esteem. While hearing a church sermon about the newly recognized Mother’s Day, Sonora felt strongly that fatherhood needed recognition as well. She approached the Ministerial Alliance of Washington state and suggested her father’s birthday (June 5) as the day of honor for fathers. The Alliance chose the third Sunday in June instead.
Accordingly, the first Father’s Day was celebrated June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. Although observance of the holiday faded in the 1920s, over time the idea of Father’s Day became popular and spread across the nation. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson sent a telegraph to Spokane praising Father’s Day services. Noted orator William Jennings Bryan was another early admirer of the observance. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day. Six years later, President Nixon established a permanent national observance of Father’s Day to be held on the third Sunday of June each year.
In an essay published almost a century after the first American observance of Father’s Day, Time magazine suggested that as people all over the world spend the third Sunday in June honoring their fathers with ritual offerings of aftershave and neckties, perhaps millions of fathers are led to have the same thought: “My children make me happy.”
Whether that is true or not is a different matter. Studies reveal that most married couples start out happy and then become progressively less satisfied over the course of their lives, becoming especially uneasy when their children are in diapers and in adolescence, and returning to their initial levels of happiness only after their children have grown up and moved away. When the popular press invented a malady called “empty-nest syndrome,” it failed to mention that its primary symptom is a marked increase in smiling.
Psychologists have measured how people feel as they go about their daily activities, and have found that people are less happy when they are interacting with their children. Indeed, an act of parenting makes most people about as happy as an act of housework. Economists who have studied the impact of many variables on people’s overall happiness have consistently found that children have only a small impact and it is negative.
Nevertheless, we love our children! We talk about them to anyone who will listen, show their photographs to anyone who will look and hide our refrigerators behind collages of their drawings, notes, pictures — so why is our personal experience at odds with the scientific data?
Three reasons. First, the compulsion to care for our children was long ago written into our DNA. Second, memories are dominated by their most powerful — and not their most typical — instances, such as the moments when children make us happy. Third, we have come to earnestly believe our kids are our greatest joy.
In summary, our children give us many things, but an increase in our average daily happiness is probably not among them. The fact that while our children don’t always make us happy but we’re happy to have them nonetheless is something we should celebrate once a year.
