Dammit, I hate it when this happens.
Part of the price you pay for being allowed to serve among those heroes who knowingly and willingly toe either the thin blue line or the hot red one is that along with the honor of knowing these fine folks are there comes the risk of losing them. There is some inter-service rivalry, of course, but in their hearts, each knows the other is cut from the same cloth.
When we lose one of these servants, it really doesn’t matter how it happens. It’s always a tragedy. These men and women are not common. It doesn’t matter if they are on a paid department or step into that breach as a volunteer. The bad guys and the dragon do not care. Neither opponent has a conscience.
When we hand these people a shield, we do so because they had it in their character and make up to prove their worth by stepping up, and accepting the duty — and the consequences. That ain’t easy to do. But they do it anyway. That takes a special kind of a soul. And losing something that special is never easy.
Sunday morning, the Paris Fire Department lost a young hero. He was only 24. But he had made the same blood commitment to this community that 30-year veterans have made. He just never got the chance to fully paper the wall above his bunk. You will see the story here in today’s paper. I’ll let you get the details there. I’ll just leave you with this.
Firefighter Layton Slade Baker, 24
Paris Fire Department
End of Watch — Oct. 10, 2019
Godspeed, Layton — and thank you for stepping up.
Dan Beard
Paris
