Adulting can be hard.
One of the commonly underestimated challenges faced by any unwary adult couple surfaces just a little before 6 o’clock on any given evening. I’m going to work in the center of the bell curve on this one. The various modifiers and outliers in the fringes pretty much end up in the same conversations, so details and pronouns aren’t critical.
The common factor — and pitfall — is the physical need to eat several times a day, the need for occasional variety and the emotional desire to enjoy both. Add several weird societal and relationship folkways into the mix, and you’ve got a crisis point in the making.
Once in a while we all want to eschew the sometimes boring and repetitive kitchen chores. A good working alternative is to eat out. Varied menus, a different ambiance and somebody else to do the dishes are undeniably attractive. Giving the normal cook a break is also a good way to chalk up some easy brownie points, or so you might be tempted to think. Most often, the deal works well, provided your significant other has a hankerin’ for a specific meal. However, if she doesn’t, or if she even slightly suspects your motive might be to duck out on her infamous gingered kale and mustard green quiche, no matter how well your day was going, it’s fixin’ to get un-fun.
If you’re simply unsuspecting through ignorance, or suffering from a moment of accidental heedlessness, the outcome is the same. Here’s how it escalates. It’s the end of a longish day, everyone is just a little cranky and no one wants to cook. You can kind of tell the time is right, and a dinner out is in order. The question slips out around 5:30-ish.
“Wanna go out for dinner tonight?”
“Sure!”
“Where do you want to go?”
“I don’t know. Anywhere is OK.”
That’s your first warning. The wheels are fixin’ to come off the bus.
“Okay. What kind of food?”
“Oh, anything. What do you want? You choose.”
Whoops! Now you know you’re in for rough weather. Be wary. The specific style of food, or place to get it doesn’t matter. It’s a crapshoot, and you may hit the jackpot. There’s still a 1-in-100 chance you might get away with it. But more likely not. It’s the numbers. The odds are against you. But you are committed now, so you hope for the best and roll the bones.
“OK, fine with me. Chinese, then!”
You know you’re in trouble when silence follows. The deeper the silence, the deeper the trouble.
If you try to stay distracted and not to look at her, the extended near-zero chill will get to you, and you eventually risk a look — just in time to see a countenance of drooped shoulders, multiple deep sighs and eventually an on-stage performance-level eye roll.
The rough translation is, “Are you kidding?! Again?”
Ayup. That was exactly the wrong answer.
Anyone who has been married for longer than 20 minutes knows this is a very dangerous time. Do not speak, do not move. Don’t even twitch. There are landmines in all directions, but the very worst thing you can do is back up. Absolutely do not lock up eye contact and never, ever reply, “Aw, fer cryin’ out loud! Then where do you want to go?” If you lose your head and let that one slip, abandon all hope and go get the old sheets for the couch.
I wish I could offer you a sure-fire way to disarm the situation without mortal wounds, but that will take several years of trial and error to learn whence and where the least explosive pitfalls are. The best advice I can give you is persist, heal, experiment and endure.
Eventually you will catch a lightning swift smile twitch at the corner of her mouth, and recognize the situation for what it really is. But don’t let on that you know for a while. Knowledge is power, and at the risk of a good bruising, you can have some fun with the situation yourself — if you’re quick on both your wits and your feet.
The other route — which is sometimes a more suitable act of self defense, is to strap on the apron, crack your knuckles (and a decent cookbook) and learn the art of carbon-based biochemical alchemy. In the process you’ll learn to both respect and enjoy comestible creation together, beyond the standard comfort zone of the barbecue on the patio. And eventually, after enough years of winks and grins, You hit a point when mutual understanding and the concept of popcorn and a Coke float enjoyed on the couch becomes a perfectly acceptable dinner alternative.
From here in the Paper Radio kitchen, I consider it a reasonable success when the War Department mops the last of the meal into a puddle with a warm tortilla, and then picks up the plate and slurps the remaining sauce from the edge of the dish.
But she probably doesn’t want me to tell you about that.
