Letter to the Editor

Dan Beard is to be commended for telling it like it is. Political “deals” and distractions have no place when lives are at stake. Dan needs to dump some of his criticism on the sheep who blindly follow these so-called leaders.

Well done, Dan. Keep it up. 

Jack Thomson

Reno

