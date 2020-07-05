The “trickle-down effect.” You rob a bank, you get caught, you go to jail, all of this can cost you your family and community respect. It started with robbing a bank. You tell a lie, it’s found out, it may cost you friends, your reputation or even your job. It started with just telling a lie.
Today we are facing an even more dangerous “trickle-up effect.” We ask that our police force be defunded and disbanded. The police are at the bottom of a most necessary structure that must be kept intact to guarantee the rights we all enjoy as an American and that we all take for granted.
I emphasize the fact that the police force is at the bottom because without them it “trickles up” and affects the next upper ring in our governmental structure — the laws themselves that are put into place to bring order and safety to ourselves and our prosperity. We will not have a need for lawyers, judges, senators, congressmen, presidents, Democrats or Republicans. If there is no one to enforce the laws, there will be no reason to make laws. Banks will be forced to close because they will be an open target for anyone that wants to rob and kill. None of us will be safe in our own homes.
If there’s a bad apple in your basket of apples, would you throw the entire basket of apples away? Of course not. You would remove the bad apple and enjoy the good ones. There are bad cops, lawyers, preachers, teachers, lawmakers, priests, Scout leaders and the list goes on and on. When we find a bad apple, we throw it out! We need all the good people in these positions to make America great.
The elimination of laws and consequences for not obeying them is the beginning of the end for our wonderful country. Our country will be taken over by the regime that can gather the most followers. We will lose our freedoms and our children will never know these freedoms we hold dear.
Protesting a wrong is an American right. The wrong needs to be made known and corrected. None of us have the right to destroy someone else’s property or steal in the name of protesting. These actions bring nothing but negative results and the cause is lost in the chaos. Hopefully the urgency of unifying our country and maintaining the laws of our land for the good of all is understood.
Without laws, we rot from within.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.