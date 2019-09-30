I have four points of contention with Dr. Carpenter (“Circumcision has proven health benefits,” Sept. 27): infectious disease, physical ailments, non-specificity of circumcision and ethics.
Dr. Carpenter entirely avoids the question of morality in his article. He implies that the procedure is justified by the alleged and contested health benefits that have been manufactured in the last 50 years. Where is his condemnation for the American doctors who performed the procedure before the world first understood the viruses of syphilis in 1932 (by performing human experimentation on poor, illiterate, rural, black men), of HPV in 1977, HIV in 1981?
The Nobel Foundation awarded Dr. Harald zur Hausen with a Nobel Prize for his work in HPV and cervical cancer. In interviews about fighting the virus, he recommends condom usage and publicly funded health checks. Nowhere has he said circumcision is a good measure for public health. Send him an email if you want to know more, zurhausen@dkfz.de.
The media parrots circumcision and HIV talking points as does Dr. Carpenter. When you apply a thimbleful of scrutiny to the HIV health claim, you get a gallon of doubt. Eric Clopper of Colgate and Harvard University found in at least one RCT that took place in South Africa, the men who had their foreskin severed also were taught to use condoms, something the men who were left whole did not. We know condoms are protective against HIV transmission. In essence, the researchers cheated and got the result they wanted.
I invite you to compare the rate of HIV prevalence in the USA and India. We have every conceivable advantage over them. Higher standard of living, easier access to condoms, sex education, a religious history that has a negative view on extramarital sex, and a circumcision rate that is nearly 800% of India’s rate. You will find we have the same prevalence of HIV infection 0.3%. The issue of STIs is more complicated than the solution presented by the scar of circumcision.
This article does not answer how parents are supposed to care for their son. The condition mentioned, phimosis, may even be caused by forced retraction of the foreskin. Dr. Carpenter fails to even mention conservative treatments of phimosis. Watchful waiting, stretching, topical medications and preputioplasty are nowhere to be found.
Dr. Carpenter is uncritical in his appraisal of the different forms of circumcision and the different professions that carry them out. Nurse practitioners and medical doctors have different rates of complication. You can find endless information of boys in sub-Saharan Africa that have lost their member and in many cases their lives due to circumcision. This happens to a limited extent in our country. Dr. Aaron Davidson lopped off a significant portion of his infant patient’s member in two separate occasions in 2013 and 2018.
Further, should we cut off the frenulum? A third of circumcised men lose this anatomical feature while the rest retain it. Should we get the circumcision done with metzitzah b’peh? There are no guide rails whatsoever in this piece.
I’ll rattle off a few child body modifications. Circumcision, subincision, superincision, pricking. The onus is on adults in America to take out our cultural garbage. To keep sharp objects away from children. Get informed, get indignant, get politically organized.
