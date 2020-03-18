We’re sure you’re tired of reading about the coronavirus pandemic, and frankly, we’re tired of writing about it. Fortunately, there is another topic worthy of discussion this week — open government.
Sure, it’s not as exciting as all the breaking news as the U.S. attempts to avoid Italy’s fate amid the spread of COVID-19, but it’s an important part of American life.
When government at any level takes on an issue that impacts you and your family, being aware of it is just the first step in keeping government moving in a beneficial direction. Sunshine Laws were written to protect the people’s right to know — they allow you to ask questions, to present arguments and to review government records.
This week is Sunshine Week. And it’s no accident it coincides with James Madison’s birthday and National Freedom of Information Day. Madison wrote that “consent of the governed” requires people be able to “arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.” He wasn’t talking about just the press. Reporters have no more special right to government information than anyone else in the general public, and they are only hampered in collecting and reporting on that information by exemptions in Sunshine Laws.
If it weren’t for Sunshine laws, getting the information you need when you need it would be next to impossible. It’s unfortunate we require Sunshine laws to find out what our government is doing, what new laws legislators are considering or putting up for a vote and how they plan to pay for their legislation, or what regulations various agencies are planning to enact. What they do affects us in large and small ways as we go through our daily lives.
Our government and its agencies were created to help you, the public. It’s up to us to make sure they are doing what they need for our good instead of what they want to fulfill their particular goals. That’s why Sunshine laws were created and pushed through, and it’s our way of enforcing they maintain a true course for the good of the people.
Keep the light shining brightly on your government offices and agencies, and help them keep our society moving forward in a positive, forthright and open manner.
