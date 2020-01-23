I came across a word in the dictionary by coincidence: plutocracy; not a word we hear very often. It means government by the wealthy; one whose wealth gives them control or influence.
When I searched the internet and asked, “What is the form of government in the USA (local, state & national)? I got: a democracy, a republic, and a democratic-republic. In the dictionary however, a democracy (the people rule) and a republic (the people’s representative’s rule) are defined, but not the two together.
In a republic, as recognized in our U.S. Constitution, the people’s majority elects our representatives to run the governments. The process is similar in the various denominations of the church universal. Though both are institutionally “separate,” they will either reflect or contradict their fundamental religious beliefs. However, in either case, each of us will reveal our religious beliefs because every moral/legal position we take is a religious belief.
This year marks the 400th year (1620-2020) when the Pilgrims first landed at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts, and signed the MayFlower Compact dedicating America for the purpose of establishing it as a Christian Nation; a government influenced by the precepts of the Holy Bible.
At present, the State of the Unions (local, state and national) of our governments and church assemblies in America is much divided. The compromise of God’s precepts has given way to corruption in both institutions of influence. Do the lawmakers legislate truthfully? Do the executives execute rightly? Do the judges judge justly? Based on what religious view are we engineering and operating our communities (local, state and federal)? Shouldn’t we be more embattled with promoting, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr. “the content of our character,” rather than our race, gender and wealth?
Let’s put Christ-like character development back in our American institutions, both religious and public, and all will benefit.
Four hundred years later, where are we?
