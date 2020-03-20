I’m impressed with state Rep. Gary VanDeaver if for no other reason than he knows the importance of open government in our society. But rest assured, I am impressed with our state representative for many other reasons as well.
In case you missed his guest commentary in the Thursday edition of The Paris News in celebration of Sunshine Week, the legislator pointed out “whether in our personal lives or our interaction with our government, trust is the key to success. And, as our country struggles to respond to COVID-19, it is absolutely critical that we are told the truth by government officials so we can keep our families and ourselves healthy and safe.”
I could not agree more. Which is why I was impressed today with Paris-Lamar County Health District Director Gina Prestridge when she called me after work to inform me of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lamar County. I have been calling her every afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. to receive an update. Just a few minutes earlier, she had said there had been no cases; she then got the notification and quickly called me back. That’s how to build trust with the media, and ultimately with the community.
Earlier in the afternoon, I contacted Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell for an assessment of the coronavirus situation and to ask him why he had not declared a county emergency when county judges all around had done so.
“I don’t want to do anything to increase anxiety any more than necessary among our people, and I am holding off to see if we are going to have a confirmed case before I issue an emergency declaration,” Bell said. “I am in constant contact with Mayor (Steve) Clifford, the health department and other officials, and we are staying on top of the situation.”
The judge said he, the mayor and city staff have been working on declarations because of the imminent threat, and the need to be proactive. The time for action came shortly after my conversation with the judge. Soon after I heard the news from the health department, I received a call from Commissioner Ronnie Bass informing me an email with both city and county declarations would be sent to the media. The time between when I received the call from Gina Prestridge at 5:42 p.m. and when the email came at 5:58 p.m was a mere 16 minutes and less than an hour after Prestridge received notification of the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case.
I know there has been some concern this week about the lack of testing when people presented themselves to emergency rooms, physician offices and the health clinic with symptoms. Health care providers told most to return home and quarantine themselves for 14 days. Because of a minimum number of test swabs available, health care officials followed strict recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on symptoms needed to require testing. Epidemiologist Mark Lueke with the health district made that clear at a Monday night press conference following a meeting of city, county, education and health care officials at Paris City Hall, which we reported in depth Tuesday.
During this pandemic, I commend officials for being open with information at a time when citizens need to trust local officials. This week serves as an example of the importance of open government, and it serves as a fine ending for this year’s Sunshine Week.
