Texas holds a special place in my heart.
While I have lived in other states in our blessed nation and enjoyed being there, none truly felt as endearing or as special as The Lone Star State.
Born in Tyler, I moved throughout my life with most of my time spent in various regions of Texas — east, southeast, central, the Hill Country and even brief periods in the southern and western parts of the state.
My earliest memories are from a place I refer to as my “Camelot” — the Texas Hill Country.
Vivid memories of the area include Sunday afternoon drives with my grandparents. We would leisurely travel along the scenic winding roads that were dotted in the springtime with bluebonnets, Indian blankets and paintbrush, and vibrant blooms of prickly pear cacti.
White-tailed deer, turkeys, pheasants and rabbits were among the “critters” we would see on our slow drive. Longhorn cattle and quarter horses were often seen grazing in the pastures of large ranches.
Today, those same ranches are home to a number of exotic animals, including axis and barasingha deer, Nilgai antelope and Aoudad sheep.
Oftentimes, the highlight of our trip included spreading a blanket on the ground under the outstretched limbs of a bald cyprus tree and having a picnic along the banks of a flowing, pebble-filled creek or even the aqua-tinted Guadalupe River.
I remember my dad showing me how to skip rocks and also how smacking them together would make the frogs croak a response.
My grandmother would regale us with tales of adventures gone wrong on earlier excursions.
One of my favorites was the story about my grandparents taking my dad and uncle on a picnic near Bandera or Kerrville when they were young boys.
The pair wandered off looking for rocks, bugs, lizards and probably snakes when they stumbled across “kitties” and decided it would be a great idea to bring them home.
Unfortunately, the black-and-white kittens turned out to be baby skunks and the inevitable happened.
Both boys ended up riding on the hood of my grandparents’ car on a very slow drive all the way home. There probably wasn’t any traffic. I don’t recall ever seeing any. Once home, the boys’ clothes were burned and they were treated to repeated baths in tomato sauce.
I just loved that story as a young girl. It always made me giggle. Nowadays I understand the horror my grandmother, who worked diligently to keep a perfect orderly household, must have felt realizing it was going to reek of “polecat” for some time to come.
When our weekly jaunt through Memory Lane and the Texas Hill Country was nearing its end, we would always clean up our mess before heading back home to Medina, a small town of about 500 in Bandera County — not too far from the better-known city of Kerrville.
Back in those days, probably the late 1960s, there was little traffic and the laws weren’t nearly as strict as they are today. I do not recall seatbelts being used at the time, but I do remember sitting in my grandfather’s lap and helping him steer as we drove.
Upon arriving home, we were greeted by my grandmother’s flower garden that was filled with an abundance of beautiful, non-native annuals that emitted a plethora of heavenly scents. She would use them to make floral arrangements that were displayed on the mantle and tables throughout the house. Many times, the homemade décor included plants, such as devil’s horn (sometimes referred to as devil’s claw, I think), that we picked during our outdoors excursions.
The flowers my grandparents grew lured butterflies of all sizes and color patterns to the garden and the sugar water my grandmother and I made attracted tiny hummingbirds to the front porch.
Ever so often, I would get a special treat — bottle feeding one of our neighbor’s lambs or see a “lightning bug” aka firefly as the sun set.
Looking back, that was such a special time in my life. I often tell my granddaughter, “Life was good” when she asks about the “olden days.”
While I cultivated a number of cherished memories from various areas of Texas, the Hill Country left its mark on my heart and my outlook on life.
It is where I fell in love with the beauty of nature — the flowers, trees, waterways and animals. These days, my home and property is graced with the presence of fruit and nut trees; an assortment of flowers and flowering shrubs, and a variety of very spoiled animals.
Deer, rabbits and other small creatures are often seen nibbling the grass and other plants; and the calls of distant — and not-so distant — coyotes are heard throughout the night and into the early morning hours.
It seems I am reliving those early years in life made memorable by a loving family and an inspirational state.
My hope is that we can preserve what makes Texas special — its beauty, history, culture and pride — and pass it along to be enjoyed by future generations.
