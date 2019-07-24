He might not have meant to do it, but U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Tuesday let state government officials know just what the federal government thinks of them — either state governments are inept or they’re actively taking advantage of the federal government.
The statement came in an announcement of a proposal to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the nation’s food stamp program, a rule the Associated Press reported would cut benefits for 3.1 million people. The Agriculture Department said the rule would close “a loophole” that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets.
“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint,” Perdue said in a statement.
That Perdue would take such view of state governments is surprising, considering he served as a Georgia state senator before becoming the state’s governor. He’s not so far removed from that position that he should forget how the federal government ties the hands of state governments. Ask anyone involved in government, and they’ll tell you: The next level up has an affinity for making a decree, then telling the levels below it’s up to them to institute, fund and execute it.
The food stamp program “loophole” exists for a reason — given its nature, it’s likely for efficiency as state Health and Human Services offices are notoriously understaffed — and Perdue pushing to simply close it is akin to treating the symptom and not the illness. If it’s closed, state offices will either need more employees, which increases the cost of state government, or the efficiency of those offices will get worse, a benefit to none.
Yes, the American people expect their government and its programs to run as efficiently as possible. But the federal government should remember the law of cause and effect — the proposal might save the federal government $9.4 billion over five years, but how much will it cost states and taxpayers to maintain the efficiency of state offices already struggling under heavy caseloads? Costs should be kept in check, and pushing them down the ladder won't do.
Klark Byrd
