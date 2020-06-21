It’s preposterous for a city’s ordinances to interfere with the First Amendment rights of citizens who volunteer to serve on city council or on a city’s boards and commissions.
Yet that’s just what the City of Paris does in its Code of Ethics and Conduct for City Council, Employees, Boards, Commissions and Committees.
“No officer, employee or advisory board members, or their spouses, shall knowingly make an unauthorized disclosure of any confidential information, gained by reason of the position of the officer, employee or advisory board member concerting property, operations, policies or affairs of the city….”, states Sec.2-303 of the code.
Private entities have a right to enforce such a code on paid employees; a public entity responsible to taxpayers has no such right to enforce such a requirement on volunteers.
When Paris Economic Development Corp. director A.J. Hashmi came to me with a fear that PEDC directors would nix a goodwill offer to encourage Turner Industries to return work to Paris after laying off more than 500 employees, I made an effort to shine a public light on the situation.
Many times a reporter obtains confidential information from official sources. However, a reporter must use good judgment, keep an eye on a particular situation and report information at an appropriate time. Such was the case with the Turner Industries negotiations, which led to a $400,000 good faith jobs retention offer.
Had Hashmi not come to me and used his First Amendment right of free speech, the public might again be left blowing in the wind knowing there was talk about Turner Industries, but not knowing why PEDC took whatever action or inaction that might have resulted.
So much for transparency.
Hopefully, other citizens who volunteer to fill many of the city’s important positions — including City Council — will have the courage to speak up privately, or publicly, when they feel no other recourse but to confide in their hometown newspaper,
After all, The Paris News has been the voice of open government and the people’s right to know for decades. The city’s Code of Ethics should not stand in the way of the paper’s responsibilities.
