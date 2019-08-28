One of the joys of my life is learning new words. I love when dictionaries like Merriam-Webster or the Oxford English Dictionary add new words to their books.
A lot of the new words in use these days are compound words, made up of qualifiers, like “bio” or “eco” added onto existing words to create new and relevant things to talk about. Some of the more entertaining new words are old words being used in new and often completely different ways.
Science and medicine are always coming up with new words, but all too often these new words hardly ever come up in conversations outside a laboratory or classroom.
Many of the new words I hear are words that have been around for a while, but have just not been used all that often, like the latest new word I stumbled on the other day — pyrocumulus.
It’s a compound word with roots in the sciences, and I am familiar with each of the parts of the word, but I have not heard these bits used together in this way. A pyrocumulus cloud forms from the intensely hot air rising above a wild fire or a volcanic eruption — in Latin, pyro means “fire” and cumulus means “pile up” — when water vapor condenses on the ash the fire produces and forms clouds overhead. Most cumulus clouds are fluffy and white; pyrocumulus tend to be brown or gray.
The word came to my attention when a reporter used it in a story about the wildfires in Brazil.
Looking it up, I also discovered a whole batch of words I was unfamiliar with, words used to describe some of the different forms of clouds in the world. Cirrus clouds have five species (fibratus, uncinus, spissatus, castellanus, floccus) and four varieties (intortus, radiatus, vertebratus, duplicatus), and none of the words were known to me, although I can guess what they mean from their Latin roots. The experts use a lot of Latin root words to describe clouds, word like arcus, lenticular, noctilucent and asperatus. I spent a lot of time looking them up, and it was fun, but I doubt I will be able to use them much in general conversation.
•••
For readers who recall my phobia with earthquakes, here’s an update.
There have been nine earthquakes in Texas in the last two weeks, all of them in far West Texas, ranging from 2.6 to 3.0 on the Richter scale, and all of them in and around the towns of Pecos and Mentone, just under 500 miles away. A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Quinton, Oklahoma, located about 125 miles almost exactly due north of Paris, just nine days ago.
In June, people in and around Pottsboro, only about 75 miles to the west of us, felt the earth shake with a magnitude 2.6 earthquake.
Now, granted, 2.6 to 3.0 magnitude quakes are pretty small and most people not right on top of the epicenter might not even notice them; still, this is practically in our backyard, people.
I never used to give a thought to earthquakes — other than being determined never to step foot in California — until late 2011 when an earthquake measuring 5.6 and centered on the town of Sparks, Oklahoma, rattled my house from not quite 200 miles away.
Since then I have learned that a smallish fault line runs less than 30 miles to the south and east of Paris, and even though the experts say it is not dangerous, it could be a threat when something like the massive and dangerously unstable New Madrid fault line, laying less than 500 miles to the northeast of us, finally lets go.
