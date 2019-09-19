I am a combat disabled Korean War veteran and have obtained VA medical services and medications from various VA facilities over the years. I have been reasonably satisfied with this service, so could not understand until recently why there was some complaints about the VA services.
I recently had problems with a medication. About 20 years ago, I was diagnosed with diabetes. The VA provided medication, at no cost to me, until this year. I had a health problem, so moved near Quitman and chose to go to the VA Choice card provider in Quitman. This physician has been able to get all my medications from the VA except the diabetes medication, which The Choice card assigned. VA tells me unless I go to elsewhere to have a primary care doctor verify this medication, I will have to pay for it since the Choice card is no longer valid.
My diabetes medication will cost me $10 a month, not very much for the VA to be hassling me over. This makes me very angry, and I understand some veterans’ frustration with the VA services now. VA facilities need to work with local medical facilities to assist veterans that have trouble traveling to VA medical facilities.
Edward Harris
Quitman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.