In the May 31 edition of The Paris News, Gary O’Connor, Lamar County Democrat chair, offered information on voter fraud in Lamar County. He stated “the wife of a prominent judge, presumably white, a decade or so ago was apparently not prosecuted.” Mr. O’Connor indicates favored treatment because of the race of the offender and position of her spouse.
One major item that he failed to include was at that time they were quite possibly of the Democrat faction, the very group that is pushing hard for the opportunity to instigate vote fraud across the state and the nation.
If one is healthy enough to riot, burn, loot, kill, maim and protest, they are healthy enough to vote in person with proper ID.
In addition, I applaud Bill Walker and Charles Anderson’s position on the removal of Benny Plata from Paris City Council. How many times have celebrities from various fields of entertainment and other venues threatened to leave the U.S. because they were offended by someone about something, and they receive all kinds of press about their poor-me condition.
All Mr. Plata, a Hispanic-American minority, said was if you don’t like it here go somewhere else. Millions of people all over the world who don’t like where they are want to come here. What is wrong when people don’t like it here and someone gives them the same option, they’re ridiculed, clothed in sackcloth and ashes and becomes an outcast in the community.
The City Council should be ashamed of their lack of intestinal fortitude and learn to behave as adults and not a bunch of sheep.
Bill Collins
Paris
