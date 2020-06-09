There are more positions open on Paris boards and commissions than applicants to fill them.
This is the disheartening reality of a disengaged citizenship. Simply put, not enough people care or have the time to contribute to the public good through service to government.
Let’s face it — government is boring until someone slips up or there’s a financial aspect that directly angers residents. Participation at most public meetings consists of the board members, people involved in a specific agenda item and a newspaper reporter. And often the people there for a specific agenda item will leave immediately after it’s addressed.
Time and again, government bodies make a decision, and it’s only after the wheels are in motion that the dissenters come out and decry what’s being done. Where are those voices now that there is opportunity to shape the city’s future?
There are spots open on the Airport Advisory Board, the Band Commission, the Building & Standards Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Paris Housing Authority, the Library Advisory Board, the Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corp., the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board.
Board and commission members have a direct impact on the city. They make decisions and recommendations to City Council that shape the future. If you are someone who believes Paris needs change, you can bring it about by leading it as a member of one of these boards.
Most of the boards and commissions meet just once a month. The investment of time is small compared to the gain. There’s additional benefits besides having a voice in Paris’s future, as Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis pointed out.
“Service on our boards and commissions is an excellent way to learn more about city government, and to become involved in decisions that affect all residents,” Ellis said.
Don’t wait until the government does something you disagree with. Step up, be a decision maker and encourage others to do the same. The more people are involved, the better off Paris will be.
Klark Byrd
