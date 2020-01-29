Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick should be ashamed of his comments late last week during the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s annual Policy Orientation in Austin.
While discussing the makeup of the upper chamber, which has 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats, Patrick floated the idea of lowering the threshold to put legislation on the floor if Republicans were to lose another seat in this year’s elections, The Texas Tribune reported Friday.
“I’m right there at that number, and if we lose one or two seats, then we might have to go to 16 next session,” Patrick said. “We might have to go to a simple majority because we will not be stopped in leading on federalism in the United States of America.”
Stopping there would’ve been enough because it’s one thing to put the idea out there — it’s happened before under Patrick, in 2015, when the Senate lowered its “two-thirds rule,” a 21-vote threshold, to the current three-fifths majority, or 19 votes. But there was no need for the lieutenant governor to carry Washington’s torch of partisan division to Austin by adding: “All I’m saying is that if we were to be a vote short — and I don’t think we will, but if we were to be — then we would have to look at that because otherwise we would be right back to where we were in history as the majority party ... of having to have a Democrat sign off on every bill. That doesn’t feel right to me.”
While it might not seem like it today, it is entirely possible to support your political party without disparaging another. Patrick’s comment is the type of message we’ve come to expect from Washington politicians — sadly — but it should have no place in Texas politics.
What’s so bad about bipartisan-supported legislation anyway? Two parties working together tends to erase the narrative that one is jamming legislation through to railroad the other. God forbid Texas should show the nation what constructive politics looks like. Besides, rule changes often come back to bite political parties in the backside.
Lt. Gov. Patrick should let Washington-style politics remain in Washington, and he should re-evaluate his messaging to show he’s a leader for all Texans, not just those who see things his way.
Klark Byrd
