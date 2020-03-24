I am a homeschooler of three children ages 16,15, and 10 since birth, and I want to send a word of encouragement to any parents faced with the task of homeschooling right now.
I promise that a half of a semester will not even ding your child’s education. An online group that I am a part of always states that there are no educational emergencies, and I have found that to be true.
In 2012, I became very ill. We were in a strange situation with my husband out of vacation time; we spent much of that year with my husband doing what he could to homeschool in the evenings and on weekends. Another time, we had a strange situation where the middle child ended up with no formal math curriculum for half of a semester when her math program was not working for her. What I found in both times of crisis was that the children still grew in their learning on their own. I happened to give the math skipper two standardized tests at the beginning and end of that failed time period, and she somehow increased her math skills exponentially in that time.
Not only did those two hard periods not harm their education by any measure that I had available to me, the children still increased learning when our family was not able to execute our ideal learning model.
There is enough repetition built into our curriculums that most children do learn the missed skills eventually. Also, I learned the hard way that the end of our curriculum at least is meant to introduce next year’s work. It is not expected to be mastered now. The last 30 lessons are introductions to next year’s concepts. So almost all students do not learn to master in the last 30 days of the school year even in normal situations.
I want to assure the public that if parents right now have days where they are only able to do the minimum: caring for their children, clothing them, feeding them, teaching them how to be good citizens in the world, and keeping them as safe as possible from COVID-19, their education will be OK. If the parent can add something small, even one new piece of knowledge or learning a day, that is great. This can often happen through a discussion. It takes very little time and will seem like “ school” did not happen.
All humans gain self motivation through relationship, autonomy and a feeling of accomplishment. So if there is a tense moment with grinding gears and tears, it is time to step back and take a break and try another way or even consider skipping it. It seems scary, but I promise that it works. Kids won’t learn it as well when they are resistant, feel upset with you, coerced or like they are failures. Or if you are feeling like a failure.
My children are starting to have conversations about their fears. They are not in peak shape for learning right now. I have essentially suspended my 10-year-old’s school year with the exception of encouraging her to read some every day, and I added a video game. Our focus here has been on trying our best to give them assurances that we are looking out for their safety and protection so that they do not have to worry.
I hope that something here can help our community. If we all do what we can and keep our children loved and fed most days as our minimum, their education will recover. I promise. Also, it will feel like chaos and mess. With homeschooling, often nothing looks pretty or Instagram worthy, including your home.
