Last week, I reported the story of a dog named Sunshine who died from alleged starvation and abuse, according to Paris Police. The story blew up and received a lot of attention online, and I’ve received more emails about the dog than about any of my other stories.
This got me thinking. Why do stories like Sunshine’s grab our attention? Why do readers react so strongly to these kinds of stories? I understand there are a lot of animal lovers out there, but the strength of the reaction to the story surprised me.
I guess it comes down to a sense of justice we all feel for those who cannot speak out or defend themselves against cruelty. Crimes against the innocent, particularly children and animals, seem to always strike a particular tone that other stories don’t.
The young and furry can’t voice their opinion or protect themselves, so it hurts more to see incidents where they suffer.
Journalism is about telling stories, reflecting a community’s history and identity, shining a light on people and their actions for better or for worse. Journalists can present the facts and tell the story; the reaction and opinion, the end result, is up to the reader.
Like I always say, even if just one person reads my story and comes away with a better understanding, I feel like I’ve done my job (although it would be nice to get thousands of reads on some other stories. A writer can dream). What readers do with the information is up to them, but I would hope they use it to make a difference in their communities or even personal lives.
While the story of Sunshine deserved attention, I hope readers would take that same amount of responsiveness and care I’ve seen and put it toward others who are suffering without a voice in our community, in our nation and in our world. Animals, yes, but more specifically other people. There are plenty of people around us whose stories need attention, whether it’s the homeless veteran on the sidewalk of downtown Paris or citizens protesting dictatorship under clouds of tear gas in Hong Kong.
Take the outrage against animal abuse and respond accordingly to other acts of injustice and cruelty in our communities and the world.
Write more emails like the ones I received about Sunshine. But more than that, take responsibility. Take appropriate action. Care. Speak up. Show up. And keep reading.
