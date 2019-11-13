An independent filmmaker announced one day last week that he had cast James Dean in a new movie, set during the Vietnam War, to be made in the very near future. This could be a very exciting thing for movie lovers, and for fans of James Dean, except for the fact James Dean has been dead since 1955.
The people behind the film adaptation of Gareth Crocker’s novel, “Finding Jack,” say they have acquired the rights to Dean’s name and image from his estate through a deal brokered by a company called CMG Worldwide, which also has rights to several other dead celebrities. They say they will recreate the actor digitally in a computer.
Since Dean died in a car crash in California 64 years ago, without a viable will, his estate, including the rights to his image and name, went to his father, and to his father’s family after the elder Dean died. Over the years, those relatives have profited from the young actor’s legend and the sustained interest in his tragically-shortened life to the tune of several millions of dollars. Dean still has fans and his legacy thrives with those with an affinity for rebels and disaffected youth.
This is not the first time a deceased performer has been so used. As far back as 1964, when country crooner Jim Reeves died in a plane crash, his family continued to release recordings from library of unreleased and uncompleted songs for years. One such recording used his voice along with another long-dead singer, Patsy Cline, and re-engineered snippets of each to create a Top Ten hit in 1980. As late as 2003, the family was still putting out “new” music by “Gentleman Jim.”
The makers of the “Star Wars” films have used dead actors in their films, and continue to do so. Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing, each deceased, were cast for, acted in and acclaimed for their roles in 1977’s “A New Hope,” then resurrected through the magic of new technology for 2016’s “Rogue One,” a story just before the event of “A New Hope.” Fisher’s appearance was fairly simple, one scene and only one word, in “Rogue One,” but bringing Cushing’s character back to life was more complicated and entailed not just CGI, but performance capture and vocal impersonation. The filmmakers, however, owned the copyright to his performance, a detail that was made legal while the venerated actor was still alive, no doubt. Fisher continues to appear in the new “Star Wars” movies even after her untimely death, thanks to CGI and what appears to be an exhaustive stock of unused footage.
Taking Dean’s image and his voice and creating whole new performances he never gave via computer seems to me to be a sketchy proposition, at best, and downright distasteful.
At 24 years old, Dean was skilled in his technique and amazingly talented in his work. He was no fluke. He had worked at being an actor, had trained and studied his craft and when given the opportunity, created work that has stood the test of time. But his career was cut short, and a lot of what the world mourned at his passing was the loss of potential. He was good; how good could he have been if he had lived?
We can’t know that. No one can.
I cannot fault the family for profiting from their connections to his legacy, not really; but the idea of a filmmaker presuming to make choices for an artist like Dean is abhorrent. No one can know how Dean, had he lived, would have grown in his craft, could not know the choices he would have made in characterization and delivery, and the efforts of other artists, even good artists, to recreate his likeness, his vocalizations or his intent with any part is nothing more than rank supposition, and is not a true reflection of his talent and his life.
I, for one, will not reward any filmmaker for what is, in effect, a form of grave-robbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.