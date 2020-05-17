In response to the ever lovely Charlotte Coyle’s offering on who is behind the Open America protests, I would venture to say the majority of the citizens are behind the movement.
This seven-week destruction of our economy has to stop now. The China virus excuse has now played out, and we are aware of all the pro and con issues, most of which are political.
We need to get back to normal, not the “New Normal” being promoted some.
Bill Collins
Paris
