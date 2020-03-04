I attended a play last weekend at Paris Junior College, and I must say I had a very good time.
The play was “The Tempest,” and the junior college drama department dove head-first into it, setting the play in a “Mad Max” world of warlords and mercenaries, all armed to the teeth with machine guns and covered in bits and pieces of body armor while dropping many oft-quoted Shakespeare phrases.
It was a pure pleasure to hear words spoken live like “What’s past is prologue,” “O brave new world, That has such people in’t!,” “Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows,” “rough magic,” and “such stuff as dreams are made on.”
If that last one sounds familiar, even to someone who might have never paid any attention to Shakespeare, it was one of the most memorable lines from another cultural touchstone, “The Maltese Falcon,” spoken by none other than Humphrey Bogart, himself nothing short of a cultural icon.
Shakespeare is one of the most quoted authors the world has ever produced, but he was not all that well known for being an original thinker, not by a long shot. He stole a lot of his plots from the deep and well-known wells of history, myth and popular literature, both written and shared by word of mouth. His work was all too often just thinly-disguised retellings of tales everyone already knew. He just had a knack for putting together a finely-turned phrase and a hell of a good yarn and crafting it into something just new enough to catch everyone’s attention and hold it for a while.
It’s only right, then, that Shakespeare himself has been stolen from so, so many times. Authors have been “inspired” by Shakespeare almost from the moment the ink was dry on his work. The list of works that have been inspired by Shakespeare’s body of work is endless, from story lines to characters to the titles. His words and phrases are used again and again in thousands of other kinds of works, from poetry to books, films and television, music and even paintings.
Speaking of cultural touchstones, Gene Roddenberry, creator of “Star Trek,” was a huge fan of Shakespeare and his stories and often borrowed plots and themes from the Bard, even before he began work on the Trek-universe. There is a website called Memory-Alpha out there that is an encyclopedic collection of all things Trek and a visit to it can keep a sci-fi geek — like me — busy for a whole afternoon. There is also a website devoted to the use of Shakespearian quotes used in episodes of “Star Trek” from the original series to “Discovery” and all of the theatrical-release films, as well as the large number of comics published over the last 50 or more years. A little googling pulls up a wealth of articles and scholarly works on the connections between Star Trek and Shakespeare.
As a student of theater and as an amateur actor, I have done a few Shakespearian plays — a very few. I have acted in “Romeo and Juliet” and work-shopped and presented several of his sonnets for grades at the university level. I directed a production of “Macbeth” at Paris Community Theatre many years ago, and just a few seasons ago, I was in a Paris Community Theatre production of “Shakespeare in Love,” a film turned stage production that was inspired by the life of the author. I think, though, the most fun I have ever had with Shakespeare was in a production at Paris Junior College that was a mash-up of Shakespeare and George Lucas’ work called “Star Wars of the Roses.” I got to “speak the speech” and wield a lightsaber. Need I say more?
I will watch just about any filmed version of any of Shakespeare’s works and there have been a lot of them over the years, but there is really nothing like seeing these works performed live. I hope our local theatrical groups continue to tackle them.
