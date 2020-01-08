So, the trial against Harvey Weinstein got underway Monday, but I am not yet prepared to celebrate this loser’s downfall.
After decades of getting away scott-free with what his accusers — dozens of them — have described as sexual abuse, rape and systematic harassment and retaliation against those of his victims who stood up to his predations or dared to speak out about them, the former Hollywood producer showed up in court Monday morning in New York City to face charges of sexual assault.
Still denying all of the crimes he is accused of, Weinstein presented himself to the court as a victim — shuffling into court using a walker to get around. In a letter to news media CNN, he claimed his actions were brought on by his “drive for success,” which caused him to “lash out at the people around him.” He has claimed to have been in rehab since October 2017, and to have entered a 12-step program and to have started meditating.
“I have learned to give up my need for control,” he wrote.
Riiiight. If you believe that, I have a nice bridge I’d like to talk you into buying.
The accusations against Weinstein came to light in October 2017 after two major news outlets, nearly simultaneously, printed stories about his many years of crimes against scores of young women who came into his sphere of influence looking to make it in the film industry, in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes. The list of his victims includes A-list or near A-list actresses, like Angelina Jolie and Gweneth Paltrow and Annabella Sciorra, Roseanna Arquette and Rose McGowen; who-knows-how-many aspiring actresses who suffered his “attentions” and either soldiered on in their lives or in the business or they chucked their Hollywood dreams all-together after that; as well as the untold number of industry workers who never set foot in front of a camera, the office workers, writers and production assistants, who suffered the lashes of his misogyny in order to keep their livelihoods.
The stories are all too similar: Pretty young things, called upon to attend the man they see as being able to influence their careers, who gets them alone, makes unacceptable sexual suggestions, then gets naked and tries to force his will on them. Afterwards, he threatens them, threatens their jobs, threatens to ruin their lives and careers with his well-paid cadre of lawyers, if they tell on him.
He got away with it for years, but not anymore.
Even if Weinstein escapes justice, his career has suffered what would seem to be a fatal blow and has spawned a social movement that is all too long in the making. The best justice, besides a long jail sentence for this sorry excuse for a human being, would be fundamental, lasting changes in our society’s way of looking at gender equality.
Women make up about 50% of the world’s population, and they deserve 100% of the rights the other half expect: Equal protection under the law, equal rights to determine their own lives and careers and equal pay for equal work. Women deserve to live lives unencumbered by the sexual predations of men who believe they deserve to have whatever they want, and who have enough power or money to evade the repercussions of their shameful acts.
Harvey Weinstein was not the first sexual predator, nor will he be the last, but all women, everywhere, can look at this loser for what he really is — a symbol of everything wrong with humanity’s last great prejudice, hatred of its other half. Women need to stand up for their rights to be humans first and to expect to be treated not as victims but as equals in the eyes of humankind.
