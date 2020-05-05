As retail stores across the state begin to reopen, I find myself torn about the question — To shop or not to shop?
Since the pandemic became a real day-to-day thing, my life has not changed that much. I’ve never stopped working, but we have changed our print schedule a bit. The office has been closed to the public, something that is going to continue for a few more weeks, I understand, but reporters have kept going out to cover the news. We’ve just been more careful of how we did it. Masks are worn when we go out in public and lots and lots of really stinky hand sanitizer gets used around here.
A lot of a reporter’s work is done over a telephone or on a computer, and has been so for a long time. In that respect, all this social distancing hasn’t changed a reporter’s life all that much.
It has been a huge change for lots of other people though, and I am profoundly aware of that fact, but as I have said in previous columns, social distancing hasn’t been hard for me. I’m pretty much a stay-at-home kinda girl by nature, and I shy away from big crowds by choice. I don’t have kids at home, so the impact of school closings is a remote event for me. The hardest part of this whole “stay home/stay safe” process, for me, is not getting to go out for lunch.
I miss my lunch hour, eating a meal from real dishes, rather than from bags and boxes. I miss menus and having my tea refilled without even noticing it. I miss not being interrupted in the middle of a bite by someone who just wants to ask me just one quick question since they knew they could find me in the break room.
I feel for the millions of people whose livelihoods have been truncated by the pandemic, and I do what I can. I order takeout from my favorite places — the ones that are still open — and I tip generously. I have learned not to try to get into a drive-thru line during peak meal hours when everyone else in the city is hungry and willing to sit in their cars for considerable blocks of time because they are jones-ing for yet another jumbo Dr Pepper or are ordering for a dozen or more people at a time.
That being said, even though I miss dining out, I myself plan to continue to stay at home as much as possible as the economy gets back up and running. When I must go out, I plan to take steps to stay healthy. I will wear a mask in public, I will wash and/or sanitize my hands and I will practice social distancing until this disease is over, until I see real numbers showing definitively that the danger is past.
Am I willing to do this for months, maybe even years? If it keeps me alive and keeps me from endangering the lives of loved ones, you betcha I am.
Recently the World Health Organization began advocating to stop using the phrase “social distancing” and use “physical distancing” instead. I agree, whole-heartedly.
“Social distancing” is an oxymoron. If you think about it, the word “oxymoron” itself mirrors our lives right now.
“Oxy-” brings to mind the word “oxygen,” something humans cannot live without and the very thing the virus keeps our bodies from getting. “Moron” is Greek for “foolish,” and today has come to mean a stupid person. A stupid person is one who takes no precautions to keep from spreading contagion. A stupid person is also one who would willfully risk exposing themselves to contagion, never caring about how many people they in turn can infect.
So, ask yourself this, and be truthful to yourself. How many morons do you know? How many times a day do you encounter people that you would classify — if only to yourself — as a moron? Do you really want to go shopping that much?
