I’ll admit it, I’m a baking nerd.
I can go on for quite a while about different kinds of flours, why I love raw sugar over white sugar, but love brown sugar the best. I am the kind of person who takes probably more pride than she should over the fact that I make my own marshmallows.
“Seriously, they’re like a dollar a bag, why would you make those?” I have heard variations of this for the past several years. And the answer isn’t really all that difficult. Sometimes I just want to point to something and say, “I 100% made this from scratch. It’s delicious. Eat it. Eat it now.”
I once went out with friends to a restaurant, and one of them got a little tipsy on wine and was just absolutely boggled that you can actually make marshmallows at home. It had never occurred to her.
What makes it even funnier is that this person is about crafts the way I am about baking. She makes some serious money from her side hustle, selling her country creations at a stall in an antique mall.
All of this is my long-winded way of saying I seriously love to bake. But, alas, no matter how experienced, everyone has those moments where the light bulb just does not go off, where just a few tiny details go awry and you are left with a giant, inedible mess in the kitchen. Even Julia Child had moments, on national television no less, where the tarte tatin would not release from the pan and came out in clumps, burning various dishes or accidentally flipping out a few vegetables from the pan.
Do an internet search for Julia Child bloopers. You’re welcome.
Thankfully, this past Thanksgiving, everything I made came out well, and one came out a little too well. I wanted big, gooey marshmallows for s’mores, and by golly, I got them. Once held over the fire on wire coat hangers, this became apparent as the very heavy mallow started to melt off of the thin wire. More than one marshmallow ended up in the campfire or on the ground that night. I hope the raccoons enjoyed their sweet treat.
Too big marshmallows, shrinking pie crusts, burnt cakes. My list of baking tragedies abound, but I always enjoy learning from them. I take a weird kind of pleasure in going over how something went wrong with a bake and what could have been done to prevent it or at least cover up the mistake.
Marshmallows? Next time I’m twining two coat hangers together and having a double prong to hold the hefty sweet. Shrinking pie crust can be solved with an all-purpose flour that includes more soft white wheat and temperature control — cold all the way to the oven. For burnt cakes, just saw off the charcoal and cover with a lot of frosting. Seriously, frosting can hide almost any mistake on a cake.
